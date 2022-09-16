Local

Man who shot at IMPD officers arrested for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of shooting at Indianapolis police and engaging them in a standoff Thursday morning has been arrested for attempted murder.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Bryan De La Torre, 29, shot at officers from inside a building in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s where Mass Ave. intersects with Arlington Avenue and 34th Street.

At around midnight Wednesday, members of the IMPD SWAT team approached the building to serve a search warrant related to a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

When the officers walked up to the door, De La Torre fired at them, according to IMPD.

Police say his actions led to a standoff that ended Thursday morning when officers went into the building to check on several people inside.

De La Torre and three others — a woman and two men — were detained after the standoff.

Detectives later took De La Torre into custody. He has not been formally charged.

One individual, 28-year-old Jose Lopez, was arrested on an unrelated warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The other two people who were taken in by police were later released.

A search of the building led to the discovery of four guns and numerous fired shell casings. IMPD says officers identified “fentanyl contamination” in the building as well as the presence of diesel fuel and several other chemicals.

IMPD says no one has been arrested for the Wednesday shooting that led to the search warrant.

The investigation into both shooting incidents was ongoing, according to IMPD.