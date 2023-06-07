Marion man dies after 2-vehicle crash

MARION (WISH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Marion Wednesday, police say.

At 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Central Avenue. After arriving to the scene, deputies located a dead man who appeared to be the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a female driver of a Dodge Caravan.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Fatality Accident Team was requested, and they responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. A legal blood draw was conducted by consent of the female driver, which is required in all fatal accidents.

The deceased man’s name is being withheld out of consideration to his family.

Police asked that anyone with information on this incident to contact the fatality accident team at 765-662-9836.