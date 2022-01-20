Local

Martinsville police report missing 65-year-old man

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Martinsville police say they’d received a report Jan. 4 of a missing 65-year-old man.

Donald Gulley’s family last had contact with him Dec. 29. It’s believed Gulley was traveling to Indiana to stay with a family member in the Martinsville area after visiting a relative in Walton County, Florida.

Gulley had car trouble in the Greenville, Alabama, area, according to a news release dated Wednesday by Martinsville Police Department. The release was shared Thursday on the department’s Facebook page.

His car was towed Dec. 29 to a repair shop, and Gulley spent the night in a Greenville hotel before returning to the repair shop the next day to ask about his car. “He was seen at this location on December 30, 2021 after inquiring about local car rentals,” the release said.

Gulley was described as 6 feet and 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Martinsville Police Department did not provide a photo of Gulley in its release, but asked anyone with information to call the department at 765-349-4900.