Mayor Hogsett breaks ground on new basketball pavilion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett was joined by Indy Park Director Phyllis Boyd, District 13 Councilor Keith Graves, and community members to break ground on the new basketball pavilion at Wes Montgomery Park.

The pavilion will consist of two full-sized basketball courts and two half-sized basketball courts topped by a shelter structure to provide cover from bad weather.

A rendering of the basketball pavilion

“I grew up going to Wes Montgomery Park when I was a kid, and as Councilor, I was proud to work with Indy Parks and be a champion of this park and our community. Indianapolis has played a crucial role in shaping Wes Montgomery’s musical identity, and these new investments will continue to honor and preserve this important part of Indianapolis’s cultural heritage.” Councilor Keith Graves

Completion of the pavilion is set for the end of this year.