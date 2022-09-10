Local

Mira’s Women’s Empowerment Retreat, Oct. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is domestic violence awareness month. Mira Cassidy is sharing her story by holding a Women’s Empowerment Retreat event coming up on Oct. 1.

“This event is a day to inspire, to educate, to bring awareness, and to encourage survivors of domestic violence to heal,” Cassidy said.

The event is Oct. 1 with the first doors opening at 9:30 a.m. for vendor shopping.

Get tickets to the event here. The event goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

