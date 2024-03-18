Missing 23-year-old believed to be in danger, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A missing 23-year-old woman was last seen Thursday, Indianapolis police said in a Monday news release.

Toyna Hughes was believed to be in danger, says the release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hughes was described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2300 block of Post Road.

No additional information was immediately provided from police.

Anyone who finds Hughes was asked to call 911.