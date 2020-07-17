Monroe County requires masks, will limit number of people at gatherings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County Health Department issued a mandatory mask requirement effective Friday at 5 p.m. The county also limited the number of people allowed to attend gatherings, effective July 31.

According to the department, face masks or coverings will be required in public anywhere within the county.

Residents who need a mask can pick up a free one at various locations throughout the county. Those locations are listed online.

Monroe County also announced private gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people, beginning July 31. Residents or organizations can apply for an exemption from the size limit.

“The Health Department will only approve an exemption if the applicant demonstrates that the gathering allows for appropriate physical distancing and use of face coverings,” according to the order.

Commercial gatherings are limited to 100 people if the gathering will be held inside. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

Face masks and social distancing requirements apply to all events.

Click here to read the entire public health order.

