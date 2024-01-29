Monrovia man dies in I-70 crash in Wayne County

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 56-year-old Monrovia man died in a crash Saturday night on I-70 in Wayne County, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Jack Lyons died in the crash that happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on I-70 at the 141.3-mile marker. That’s about 4 miles east of the State Road 1 exit in Wayne County.

Investigators think the white 2015 Ford Taurus car that Lyons was driving was westbound when it left the interstate for an unknown reason, entered the grassy median, got stuck in mud, and rolled.

A news release issued Monday from state police said, “It was later determined a tire detached from the Ford Taurus and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 70. The occupants of the second vehicle where checked out and release by medical personnel.”

The left lane of I-70 westbound was shut down in the area for about two hours after the crash.