Local

More than 20 Indiana counties under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Tuesday night.

The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.

At 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, only Orange County was in the “orange” category.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 24 counties were in the “yellow” category. Most of the affected counties were in the southern half of Indiana. Earlier Tuesday, nearly 40 counties were under travel advisories.