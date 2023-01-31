Local

More than 20 Indiana counties under travel advisories

Car with iced up windshield. (Photo by David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Tuesday night.

The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.

At 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, only Orange County was in the “orange” category.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 24 counties were in the “yellow” category. Most of the affected counties were in the southern half of Indiana. Earlier Tuesday, nearly 40 counties were under travel advisories.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Immediate community cooperation’ helps IMPD make homicide arrest

Crime Watch 8 /

Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs

Indiana News /

Chilly to start February, warmer air ahead in the longer-term forecast

Weather Blog /

Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school

Local /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.