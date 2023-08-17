Mother arrested for OWI with 2 children in back seat in Gibson County

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother was arrested Wednesday night for driving while intoxicated with her two children in the back seat in Gibson County, according to Indiana State Police.

At 9:25 p.m., a state trooper was patrolling the area of State Road 165 and State Road 65 in Owensville when he stopped a 2015 Chevrolet for having an improper taillight and no license plate light.

The driver, 28-year-old Tamara Reeves displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests with a blood alcohol level of .07%. She also tested positive for cannabis and amphetamines, police say.

Reeves was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and neglect of a dependent. She was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where she is being held on bond.

Reeves’ 2-year-old son and 4-week-old daughter were found in the back seat. Police say the two children were released to a family member.