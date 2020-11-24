Muncie tracks coronavirus through wastewater samples

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Muncie city government has been tracking the coronavirus in its wastewater and from Ball State University’s campus since August.

As a result, the government leaders say, they can get ahead of the virus before people even get tested.

On Monday morning, five plastic bottles of wastewater were collected from three sites on the Ball State campus and at the city’s wastewater plant.

“People will generally start shedding the virus in their waste up to a week before they start to show symptoms or may even seek an individual test, so if we are able to identify those people early, then that gives healthcare officials some advanced warning, some time to respond,” said Rick Conrad, director of the Bureau of Water Quality for the Muncie Sanitary District.

Tracking the coronavirus in wastewater doesn’t identify people or even city blocks, but gives healthcare officials an idea when a hot spot is developing.

Three times a week, wastewater samples are pulled from a device that looks like a trash can turned upside down. A grant from the Indiana Finance Authority pays for the machines and the testing. Muncie is the only city with a university participating that program. Universities are potential coronavirus hotspots.

“It is a great way to track. It is very unbiased. It doesn’t matter if your community is struggling with the number of individual tests available people don’t want to go in,” Conrad said.

He says the testing has some weaknesses. The samples can become diluted with too much rain or more concentrated with too little. When Muncie started testing in August the numbers were high as students had just come back to campus, but, since then, the numbers have leveled out. The numbers for the city have gone up and down and not shown the steady rise in cases Hoosiers have seen statewide. Wastewater testing for the virus and other infectious diseases is a relatively new tool for community healthcare professionals.

Conrad said, “I think this is going to continue. I think you are going to see more work like this is the future.”

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,606 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 300,913 Hoosiers have tested positive. Also, the state said Monday, 27 more Hoosiers have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,067.

