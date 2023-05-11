New apartment complex to take place of old Broad Ripple Kroger

An artistic rendering of the Versa development in Broad Ripple. The groundbreaking took place on the former Kroger Marketplace grounds on May 11, 2023. (Provided Photo/Dittoe Public Relations)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new expanse of apartments will be coming to the Broad Ripple area in Indianapolis, real estate developers Milhaus, Gershman Partners, and Citimark announced in a release made Wednesday.

The multimillion-dollar development, known as Versa, will be built on the grounds of the former Kroger Marketplace on Broad Ripple’s main strip. It will feature 233 studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment units and many other amenities.

Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier says bringing the development to Broad Ripple was an obvious choice.

“The Village embodies so many of our key values by bringing walkability and an urban feel to residents, showcasing local artists, and elevating the local community. We are eager to capture Broad Ripple’s authentic character throughout the design,” Vogelsmeier said in a release.

The developers broke ground on the complex Thursday. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett attended the event, breaking ground with leaders from the real estate developers.

The project is expected to cost more than $70 million, and will also improve sidewalk conditions and alleyways, enhance streetscape, and more.