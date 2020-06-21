New scholarship program in Plainfield aimed at assisting small businesses affected by pandemic

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Level Two Coworking is partnering with the town of Plainfield and rolling out a small business scholarship program.

The program aims to help small businesses recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s called an Entrepreneur Coworking Scholarship Program and it will help entrepreneurs who are looking to reduce their office size and who have new innovative ideas sparked by the pandemic.

“Level Two Coworking provides a space for people to come and work,” said Level Two Executive Director, John Anderson in a press release to News 8. “Our members receive more than a desk, chair and WiFi. Not only do we offer access to conference rooms and areas for collaboration, we also have a list of resources and partnerships to provide coaching and among other things to help our small businesses thrive.”

The town of Plainfield has budgeted $10,000 for the program. The scholarship will pay for two-thirds or $500 of the $750 annual membership fee to become a member at Level Two. All businesses looking to apply for the scholarship must meet the following requirements:

Your business was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and you need to find a new workspace for your operations.

You have an innovative idea or product, and you would like a new workspace to operate out of while you turn this idea into a business.

Interested applicants can apply online.

