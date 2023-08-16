Noblesville residents want to bury proposed mining project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Beaver Materials is asking the city of Noblesville for a zoning variance so it can begin a sand and gravel mining project.

If approved, the company would be able to mine the land north of 160th Street along Cherry Tree Road for a decade before restoring the land to its original state.

However, residents say the site is too close to their homes.

“The biggest concern that I have of course is the noise, our health our lungs,” Pamela Sasse said.

The proposed site of the gravel mining project is bordered by farms and homes, specifically in the Cherry Tree Meadows neighborhood where Sasse lives.

Beaver Materials filed the zoning variance in July. The Noblesville Board of Zoning Appeals will hear the measure at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Sasse says that isn’t enough time for neighbors to review the proposal. “This is a major undertaking that they are proposing and it’s just unconscionable that they wouldn’t have to go through the full zoning process.”

Beaver says no blasting will occur at the site and it will be monitoring the decibel level to make sure it isn’t violating the Hamilton County noise ordinance. The site will also be watered to limit dust pollution.

“It’s important to note there will be no crushing, no processing of materials on this land, all materials will be transferred across Cherry Tree Road without any use of any other nearby roads back to our River Road facility for processing,” Beaver Materials Spokesperson Ali Alvey said.

Anyone with questions about the project is asked to email Alvey at alibeaver@beavergravel.com

Residents who are opposed to the project are holding a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Grace Church, 5504 East 146th Street.