North Split takes next step toward completion, shifts traffic pattern

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The North Split hit a milestone heading into the weekend.

Traffic shifted onto new infrastructure heading west on I-70 to I-65 North.

With a lot of headaches and hope for the finish line, drivers looked at another step forward for the North Split project.

Kiera Cromer, an Indianapolis resident, said, “It has definitely been really, really stressful.”

Bayli Scott, also an Indianapolis resident, said, “I’m just excited to get it over with. I’m done with it completely.”

Indiana Department of Transportation says traffic will now follow different lanes to access I-70 westbound and Michigan Street.

The northbound Rural Street ramp to I-70 westbound will open.

The southbound Keystone Avenue ramp to I-70 westbound will remain closed until I-65 lanes are opened in April.

Cromer says she’s faced some challenges while out on the road. “Now that things are opening up, it’s really nice, but obviously stuff is sectioned off in a different way than what I’m used to and so I actually missed my exit like a couple of days ago and I had to go all the way around.”

She added, “I just got off and I’m just going to go through the city if I can and figure out my way home. It added a solid 10 to 15 minutes.”

Arin Justice, an Indianapolis resident, said, “I don’t know where I’m supposed to be at and their signs are not very helpful.”

To stay on I-70 through downtown toward Indianapolis International Airport, drivers will now use the left two lanes of I-70 westbound.

Later this year, there will also be local street paving.

INDOT says, when finished, the project will mean safer and more free-flowing travel for drivers.

Cromer said, “I’m hoping that it’ll help out a lot and with anything in life we all just kind of have to adjust to it.”

INDOT reminded residents that they can look up information about the North Split project on its website.

