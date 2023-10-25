Search
Overnight closure of 146th Street westbound bridge set to begin

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Highway Department announced the full closure of 146th Street Wednesday night for crews to begin construction on the westbound bridge.

The overnight closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday to set four beams on the westbound lane of the 146th Street bridge.

The bridge is being widened on both sides to better accommodate the intersection reconstruction at 146th Street and Allisonville Road, according to a release.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a single-lane restriction for the westbound right lane of 146th Street will be implemented for material staging.

At 9 p.m., both directions of 146th Street between Allisonville Road and River Road will be temporarily closed to allow for the installation of four bridge beams.

Both directions of 146th Street are expected to reopen after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

