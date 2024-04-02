People with storm damage in Delaware, Randolph counties can seek loans, recovery funds

The News 8 Avi8tor drone shows damage in Winchester, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a tornado hit. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People affected by the March 14 storms in Delaware and Randolph can apply for federal loans and, if denied, apply for benefits from the State Disaster Recovery Fund, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says.

Residents in those east central Indiana counties can ask questions about the process at centers set to open at noon Wednesday. Tornadoes hit both counties during the March 14 storms.

At the centers, the U.S. Small Business Administration will present its services, which include low-interest loans for damages homes and businesses.

A news release issued Tuesday from Indiana Department of Homeland Security says uninsured residents, or people denied benefits by the Small Business Administration, can apply for benefits through the Indiana State Disaster Recovery Fund. State Homeland Security officials will walk qualifying residents through the application process for the fund, which can provide up to $10,000 to address recovery needs.

Other recovery resources also will be available at the two centers, which will first open Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Delaware County center at the Selma, Indiana, American Legion, 315 S. Albany St., will generally be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. In the coming days, the Selma location will be closed Saturday and Monday. It will close April 19 at 2 p.m.

The Randolph County center will be in the Randolph County Center for Family Opportunity, 325 S. Oak St., in Winchester. The services will be available in Suite 200 generally from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. In the coming days, the Winchester location will be closed Saturday and Monday. It will close April 19 at 2 p.m.

Residents in Delaware and Randolph counties still in need of assistance can call 866-211-9966.