Plainfield HS student dies following Avon crash involving school bus

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A Plainfield High School senior has died following a crash on Wednesday.

Plainfield Community School Corporation sent a letter to parents and students on Friday stating that Ashley Moore passed away from her injuries suffered in a head-on crash involving an Avon school bus.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dan Jones Road south of County Road 200 South.

Moore and her younger sister, Jennifer, were trapped in the car and had to be cut out by firefighters. The school corporation says Moore’s sister is expected to make a full recovery.

Crisis counselors are being made available for students and staff.

“The death of a child is always a sad and troubling event and can often have a profound effect on the student’s friends and classmates,” the corporation said in a letter to parents and students. “It is extremely important for children to have an opportunity to talk through their feelings and reactions in an age appropriate manner. Over the next few days, we recommend that you encourage your child to talk about how they are feeling while you listen attentively to what they’re saying and watch their behaviors.”

The bus had departed from Cedar Elementary with about 30 students onboard prior to the crash. Students on the bus reported minor injuries, including bumps and bruises.