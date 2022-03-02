Local

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash outside Avon High School

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident near Avon High School that involved a school bus carrying elementary school students.

The accident happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. on Dan Jones Road south of County Road 200 South, according to Avon Police Chief Sean Stoops.

After departing from Cedar Elementary, an Avon Community School Corporation school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle, according to the school corporation.

The students reported only minor injuries, including some bumps and bruises, but all were cleared by emergency personnel, the school corporation said. Students were transported to Avon High School, where parents and caregivers were able to pick them up.

Both people inside the passenger vehicle were trapped and had to be cut free by firefighters.

One person was taken to Eskenazi Health with “substantial” injuries, News 8’s Cody Adams reports.

The second person in the vehicle had only minor injuries.