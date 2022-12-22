Local

Portion of U.S. 36 in Avon expected to reopen Thursday

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 36 in Avon is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, state highway officials said.

It will fully reopen after crews have placed temporary striping for the road’s winter configuration as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Crews are in the middle of an $8.6 million project to add travel lanes from Shiloh Park Drive to just east of Raceway Road. INDOT believes the additional lanes will help reduce delays and improve safety on U.S. 36, especially in the heavily-congested portion between Ronald Reagan Parkway and Raceway Road.

Work on U.S. 36 will continue through the winter, weather permitting, and temporary lane restrictions are possible.

INDOT says there will always be at least two lanes open in each direction throughout the winter.

In the spring of 2023, crews will spend time resurfacing the road, making improvements to ditches and landscaping, and putting down permanent lane stripes.