Purina recalls some dog food due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain bags of Purina Pro Plan dog food are being recalled because of potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food after two dogs exhibited symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the diet, each of the dogs recovered.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but elevated levels can cause health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Excess vitamin D can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling due to kidney dysfunction. Pet owners who used this food and see symptoms in their dog should contact a veterinarian.

The affected food was distributed throughout the U.S. and is only available by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and certain retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Product UPC Code Production Code

(*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb. and 20 lb. bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Anyone who purchased the food should immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

Pet owners can contact Purina by phone Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 pm CST at 1-800-345-5678 or via email at https://www.purina.com/contact- us for questions or help to get a refund.