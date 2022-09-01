Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company.
WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service.
Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in central Indiana. It covered city trash services in Westfield, Zionsville, Beech Grove, Franklin, Speedway, Plainfield, Lebanon and more.
News 8 reached out to WM after receiving several calls from current Ray’s employees.
WM sent this statement on the acquisition:
WM has acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, the largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in the Indianapolis area. We look forward to the integration and value that this acquisition will bring to expand and advance WM’s environmental services in central Indiana.
We are excited to welcome our new employees into the WM family and for the opportunity to provide exceptional service to our customers in the Indianapolis Market. WM remains committed to providing the Indianapolis area with quality recycling and waste disposal services for years to come, with an emphasis on supporting the cultivation of community vitality and sustainable growth in the region.