Local

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company.

WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service.

Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in central Indiana. It covered city trash services in Westfield, Zionsville, Beech Grove, Franklin, Speedway, Plainfield, Lebanon and more.

News 8 reached out to WM after receiving several calls from current Ray’s employees.

WM sent this statement on the acquisition: