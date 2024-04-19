Red Cross, IMPD host Breann Leath Memorial Blood Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People on Friday were invited to donate blood in memory of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath.

Leath was shot in the line of duty on April 9, 2020.

Her family honored her service by asking people to donate blood to help patients in need. The American Red Cross hosted the event. Up to 50 donations were expected to be collected.

Jennifer Leath, Breann’s mother, said, “It means a lot to us. I feel like Breann is someone who was very much involved in her community. She liked to give back. She was an organ and tissue donor. She did give blood, so I feel like this is a way of giving back, that she can continue to do that, since she is not here any longer, we can hold this in her honor so the community can donate for her.”

The Breann Leath Memorial Blood Drive happened at the East District headquarters of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.