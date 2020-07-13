Indianapolis tenants affected by pandemic can now apply for rent waiver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis renters can apply to have their rent waived for three months starting Monday as part of a $15 million rental assistance program.

The Indianapolis Tenants Rights Union is helping families apply for that aid.

One out of every three Hoosiers couldn’t afford the pay rent in June.

Tenant Michelle Smith-Tinnin told News 8 she’s reaching out to TRU because she hasn’t been able to pay rent since May.

“I never ever get any kind of assistance, but if I get this rental assistance, it’ll help me get on my feet and get back on track to where I need to be because right now, I can’t take care of my family as I should as a mother,” Smith-Tinnin said.

TRU works under the Ross Foundation and helped at least 150 people fill out the rental assistance application on Monday.

“We want to make sure that the application process is inclusive, particularly to people who are Black and brown, who are directly impacted by COVID-19,” said founder and chief operating officer Dee Ross.

Ross said the organization has been doing community outreach, especially on the far east side. Members have been going door to door, handing out flyers, setting up information booths in the neighborhood and using social media to get the word out.

“Helping them through the process, do all the questions and everything and then also working with their landlord or property manager to make sure that they fulfill their end of the commitment because it’s a two-sided application,” Ross said.

City leaders say people who lost their jobs or have received wage reductions due to COVID-19 can apply for rental assistance.

