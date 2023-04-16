Richmond officials lift evacuation order

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and other officials at the press conference announcing the lift of the evacuation order. (Wish Photo)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Richmond officials held a press conference at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon to announce that the city’s evacuation order has been lifted.

Mayor Dave Snow and officials with the Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Health Department spoke at the presser to provide more information.

Tim Brown of the Richmond Fire Department says that the department is continuing to investigate the fire site and asks the community to be patient with them as they work.

Christine Stinson of the Wayne County Health Department are being offered to residents. Stinson says that the residents should use the kits to clean the rails, door handles, and other structures at their homes.

The official website for fire information will continue to be available for residents for the short-term future.

Residents can also continue to use the 24-hour question hotline at 765-973-9300.