Road conditions, winter weather advisory

People walk down a snow-covered Chestnut Street on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning.

Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although there is little snowfall, a winter storm warning affecting Marion County and most of Center and Northern Indiana will remain in place until 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service Indianapolis, road conditions remain dangerous, and drivers can expect to experience gusty wind and drifting snow. Drivers can also expect to see light snow at times.

They caution against slippery and slushy road conditions, so if you hit the roads, plan to drive accordingly to road conditions.