Scoop up a sweet treat during ‘S’mores on the Circle’

TORONTO, ON - JULY 10: The making of the ultimate s'more with marshmallows, chocolate and graham cookies over a wood burning fire pit at Evergreen Brick Works. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need something sweet? Stop by Monument Circle on Wednesday for a gourmet treat and help support local Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will host its 4th annual ‘S’mores on the Circle’ fundraiser celebrating National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event raises money to provide financial assistance for girls who wish to be Girl Scouts.

According to Girl Scouts of America, the first-ever s’mores recipe was credited to the organization. Traditionally, s’mores are made with two graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate; however, the Monument Circle event challenges tradition.

Chefs across central Indiana, including Erin Kem with Scarlet Lane Brewing, and Lauren Reed, from The Farm at Prophets Town, are switching things up by creating s’mores-inspired snacks, including truffle pops to donuts. Other s’mores-themed desserts will also be available.

Treats are $5 and all purchases are cash only.