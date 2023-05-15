Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Serious injury in crash with IndyGo bus

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers on Monday afternoon were investigating a traffic incident at the intersection of East Washington Street and Washington Pointe Drive.

Around 4:21 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a report of an accident with possible serious injury on East Washington Street.

Officers told News 8 that it was reported to police that the vehicle involved was an IndyGo bus.

An IndyGo spokeswoman declined to comment.

Both directions of East Washington Street were closed as of 5:09 p.m.

No further information was immediately available as of 5:09 p.m. Monday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Is This Anything?: Tony Awards...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Mixo Indy
All Indiana /
Star Jones talks 25th season...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Priceless Mother’s...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Cook Medical to cut 500...
Local News /
Lugar Tower residents sue housing...
Local News /
2023 Broad Ripple Art Fair...
All Indiana /
Man dies in shooting at...
Crime Watch 8 /