Serious injury in crash with IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers on Monday afternoon were investigating a traffic incident at the intersection of East Washington Street and Washington Pointe Drive.

Around 4:21 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a report of an accident with possible serious injury on East Washington Street.

Officers told News 8 that it was reported to police that the vehicle involved was an IndyGo bus.

An IndyGo spokeswoman declined to comment.

Both directions of East Washington Street were closed as of 5:09 p.m.

No further information was immediately available as of 5:09 p.m. Monday.