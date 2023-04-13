Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Shelby County deputies find body spotted from helicopter

(WISH File Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelby County deputies said Thursday they found a body on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies located the body in a brushy area off the roadway in the 6900 block of North County Road 250 East. That’s about four miles north of Shelbyville. A National Guard helicopter conducting exercises in the area spotted the body.

Police believe the body is a male, but they have not identified him or the cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Captain Darren Chandler of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Senate budget proposal splits with House on school vouchers, textbook fees
Indiana News /
State Road 58 to close for bridge replacement project
Local News /
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
National News /
Threat forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere
National News /