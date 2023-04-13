Shelby County deputies find body spotted from helicopter

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelby County deputies said Thursday they found a body on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies located the body in a brushy area off the roadway in the 6900 block of North County Road 250 East. That’s about four miles north of Shelbyville. A National Guard helicopter conducting exercises in the area spotted the body.

Police believe the body is a male, but they have not identified him or the cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Captain Darren Chandler of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661.