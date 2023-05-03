Shreve wins mayoral primary, shares plans for future of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After securing a win in Tuesday night’s Republican primary, Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve is sharing some of his ideas for the future of Indiana’s largest city.

Shreve secured 66% of the vote to set up a November ballot showdown with Democrat nominee and incumbent mayor, Joe Hogsett.

Shreve stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share his plans for addressing some of the city’s biggest issues, including crime and public safety.

“It is said that the newscasts start and end our day so often with the flurry of squad cars responding to a shooting event or some other violent crime in our city and we’ve become almost numb to it. We’re so accustomed to it and that’s not the way it should be in Indianapolis,” Shreve said.

Shreve says that, in his administration, a lot of the focus would be on hiring more police officers and “beefing up” patrols.

“For a community of our size, we need to get our sworn officer count up to provide robust protection to our citizens’ life and property,” Shreve said. “This is not a fiscal challenge. This is a human challenge. It will allow us to pivot from this reactive posture that we have on public safety to proactive.”

Shreve says his administration would also focus on making much-needed road repairs throughout the Circle City.

“Our thoroughfares are in rough shape, but it’s our neighborhood streets that suffer the most and have had the least love through the years. And, yes, we’ve got to figure that out and it is the biggest fiscal challenge that will face Marion County over the administration ahead.”

Shreve will face Mayor Hogsett in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.