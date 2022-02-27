Local

South Madison Avenue overpass at I-465 to close for replacement

The South Madison Avenue overpass of I-465 in Indianapolis is shown in June 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The South Madison Avenue overpass at I-465 will close Sunday night so it can be demolished and replaced.

The overpass is east of the I-465 interchange for South East Street.

A detour will use East Hanna Avenue north of the overpass and Thompson Road south, directing traffic east toward the South Keystone Avenue overpass.

The project is expected to take about six months, says Indiana Department of Transportation.

The replacement of the overpass is part of the I-465 reconfiguration project.