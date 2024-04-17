SPARK on the Circle returning to Monument Circle for 2024 season

Workers put the finishing touches on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, which will host "Spark on the Circle" every day from July until November. (Provided Photo/Downtown Indy Inc.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SPARK on the Circle is making its grand return back to Monument Circle this June.

Downtown Indy, Inc., along with several collaborative agencies, announced the revival in a release on Wednesday.

This year’s SPARK attraction will feature contemporary seating, synthetic turf, and vending services. Large rosters of weekly programs are on the calendar for SPARK, including live music, arts and culture events, and games.

Organizers say there is excitement in bringing back a welcoming and accessible space for visitors, residents, and downtown workers.

Iris Dillon, administrator of programming and public use for the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, said in the release, “SPARK is a prime example of how the City is mindfully investing in partnerships and public spaces through our Downtown Resiliency Strategy. We are excited to continue providing spaces for residents and visitors to spend time in the heart of our city and explore all that Downtown Indianapolis has to offer.”

SPARK will be open from June 1 to November 3.

Traffic will be closed in the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle during SPARK’s 2024 season.