SPARK on the Circle returns for summer on Saturday

SPARK on the Circle opens this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews in downtown Indianapolis spent Thursday morning installing equipment for the return of a pop-up park this weekend.

SPARK on the Circle returns for its second season on Saturday. The space will close the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle to cars for the summer and fall months.

Returning this year, ping pong tables, giant Jenga, chess, and other activities. The Container Cafe and mobile art exhibit are also making a comeback.

Max Wing, public relations and communication manager of Downtown Indy Inc. says it’s a great kick-off to the summer season.

“We’ve had a really vibrant month of May,” Wing said. “The energy is just kind of continuing on.”

This year, on Wednesdays, SPARK will run in tandem with the Original Farmers Market, giving downtown workers and visitors more places to sit during lunchtime.

Big Car Collaborative, one of the partner groups of SPARK, has developed a lineup of live music, art classes, and other interactive events for the season.

Wing says the goal is to engage commuters, residents, and workers.

“We’re really inviting people to explore this space in an entirely new way. So, coming out, taking a seat, grabbing some lunch, just building human connections, and engaging with arts and culture opportunities um seeing and appreciating local artists in our city,” Wing said.

According to DII, about 78,000 people visited the installation, and about half stayed for an hour or more.

“We’re seeing a deeper level of engagement with this space beyond just strolling through,” Wing said. “You’re really staying, you’re enjoying the live music, the free programming opportunities.”

SPARK on the Circle officially opens on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run through Nov. 3.

Some SPARK features will stick around during the holidays for additional events.