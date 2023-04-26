Spark!Fishers returns this summer

FISHERS, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The annual Spark!Fishers festival returns to Fishers’ Nickel Plate Cultural District this summer. Kicking off on Tuesday, June 20, and running through Saturday, June 24, the weeklong festival will offer different ways for the community to celebrate each day.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Fishers residents to our spectacular annual tradition of local art, food, music and community,” Fishers Parks Director Marissa Deckert said. “With a variety of activities over five days, Spark!Fishers provides an opportunity for all residents to engage in the experience. We are especially excited this year to be the first in Central Indiana to feature a customized drone show before our fireworks finale on Saturday night.”

The celebration will be packed full of family favorites and Independence Day traditions while showcasing what it means to be uniquely Fishers. All events, with the exception of the 5K Run/Walk, are free to attend, and no registration is required.

New this year, participants will enjoy a redesigned parade route, as well as an aerial drone show to cap off the festivities on Saturday night. The new, state-of-the-art drone show will feature over 300 drones in the sky and will replace the primary firework show this year, but residents can view Independence Day fireworks throughout the community on July 4 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (6 Municipal Drive), Cyntheanne Park (12383 Cyntheanne Road) and over Geist Reservoir. Click here to learn more about the 4th of July fireworks shows.

The 2023 lineup includes:

Tuesday, June 20 / 7 to 9 p.m.: Free Tuesday Night Concert featuring Jukebox Luke at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

Free Tuesday Night Concert featuring Jukebox Luke at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Wednesday, June 21 / 7 p.m.: 5K Run/Walk presented by IU Health Fishers around downtown Fishers and 5K After Party at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater with music, food, and games. Registration is now open.

5K Run/Walk presented by IU Health Fishers around downtown Fishers and 5K After Party at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater with music, food, and games. Registration is now open. Thursday, June 22 / 6 to 9 p.m.: Car & Art Show powered by Jiffy Lube of Indiana around the Municipal Complex. Applications are now open for car show participants and artist vendors.

Car & Art Show powered by Jiffy Lube of Indiana around the Municipal Complex. Applications are now open for car show participants and artist vendors. Friday, June 23 / 8 p.m.: Friday Night Concert featuring a yet-to-be-announced act at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

Friday Night Concert featuring a yet-to-be-announced act at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Saturday, June 24 / 3 to 10 p.m.: Street Fair around the Municipal Complex, with a community parade at 6 p.m. and an aerial show at 10 p.m.

Ahead of the event, Fishers Parks is partnering with Fishers Arts Council to create Fishers Sesquicentennial banners honoring the city’s 150th birthday to be displayed on the fence around the development site of the new Arts & Municipal Complex beginning in June. The banners will showcase artwork by local artists in the Hamilton County region. The artwork will celebrate life in Fishers, from yesterday and today. The deadline to enter is Monday, May 1 at noon. Learn more at sparkfishers.com.

Applications are now open for festival vendors and entertainers through May 12. Parade participant applications are due May 22. Applications can be found at sparkfishers.com.

Several volunteer opportunities are available for all ages and abilities to get involved in this year’s celebration. Learn more and register to volunteer at volunteerfishers.com.

Special thanks to the 2023 Spark!Fishers sponsors:

· NPD AMP Main Stage and Kids Zone Sponsor: Ed Martin Toyota & Nissan, DMC Insurance

· 5K Platinum Sponsor: IU Health Fishers

· Car & Art Show Sponsor: Jiffy Lube of Indiana

· Hero Hut Sponsor: Xfinity

Additional thanks to MashCraft Brewing, Best Way Disposal, MacAllister Machinery, Towne Post and Hightower Graphics. To get involved with this year’s event, visit s

