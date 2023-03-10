Search
Supercross back at Lucas Oil Stadium

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Racers start your engines with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship!

This is the 33rd Indy Supercross and the 16th year it has been held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans can enjoy Fan Fest on Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and the race at 7 p.m.

“At the Supercross Fan Fest you can get an insider’s look as teams prepare, practice and qualify for the Main Event,” said Sean Brennen, Supercross spokesperson. “Activities include video game rig, pump track, toy play tables, and exhibitions.”

