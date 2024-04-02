The RoomPlace closing six Indianapolis stores permanently

The RoomPlace furniture retailer is shown Feb. 2, 2024, at 8301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis. The retailer announced that six of its stores in the Indianapolis area would be permanently closing. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The RoomPlace furniture store announced Tuesday it is going out of business, leading to the closure of six Indianapolis stores.

The store said in a release that the closures come as part of the company’s reorganization process. They did not specify why the company was going out of business.

Here are the stores affected by the closure:

14640 Greyhound Plaza, Carmel

5651 E. 86th St., Indianapolis

7609 Shelby St., Indianapolis

8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

8301 E Washington St., Indianapolis

2575 E. Main St., Plainfield

A final liquidation sale opens to the public on Thursday. The company says to expect discounts on all showroom sets, including sectionals, dining sets, and other furniture and accessories.