The RoomPlace closing six Indianapolis stores permanently

The RoomPlace furniture retailer is shown Feb. 2, 2024, at 8301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis. The retailer announced that six of its stores in the Indianapolis area would be permanently closing. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The RoomPlace furniture store announced Tuesday it is going out of business, leading to the closure of six Indianapolis stores.

The store said in a release that the closures come as part of the company’s reorganization process. They did not specify why the company was going out of business.

Here are the stores affected by the closure:

  • 14640 Greyhound Plaza, Carmel
  • 5651 E. 86th St., Indianapolis
  • 7609 Shelby St., Indianapolis
  • 8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis
  • 8301 E Washington St., Indianapolis
  • 2575 E. Main St., Plainfield

A final liquidation sale opens to the public on Thursday. The company says to expect discounts on all showroom sets, including sectionals, dining sets, and other furniture and accessories.

