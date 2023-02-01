Local

Tickets for 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis on sale Wednesday

Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 800 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All-session tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium went on sale Wednesday.

The competition to determine the team for the Paris Games will run from June 15 – 23, 2024. It will include 9 days of competition with 17 sessions — eight preliminaries and 9 finals.

USA Swimming and Indiana Sports Corp announced in March 2022 that the trials would move from Omaha to Indianapolis. It will be the first trials held in Indianapolis since 2000.

In an interesting twist of history, Indianapolis hosted the swim trials in 1924 ahead of the Olympics in Paris. One hundred years later, the trials will be back in Indy as a team is selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The inside of Lucas Oil Stadium will be transformed for the competition. Three temporary pools — two 50-meter and one 25-meter — will be installed over the field, according to USA Swimming. The multi-pool configuration will have seating for 32,000 fans.

An image of how Lucas Oil Stadium could look during the trials for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Provided Photo/Indiana Sports Corp.)

Ticket information

All-session tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials are available through Ticketmaster.

The USA Swimming Foundation is offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets. For information, call 719-866-3587.

Three-day packages and group sales will be available beginning June 15, 2023, and information on single-day and single-session tickets will be available at a later date, according to USA Swimming.