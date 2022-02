Local

Tickets go on sale for Zoobilation at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets go on sale Tuesday for this year’s Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo.

It’s the zoo’s biggest fundraiser and this is the 35th year for the event.

Carla Knapp from the Indianapolis Zoo stopped by Daybreak to discuss the theme this year and what else guests can expect.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. here.

The event typically sells out quickly.

Tickets start at $275 for Zoo members and $300 for nonmembers.