Trooper working crash hit by drunk driver on I-465 SB

Indiana State Police confirm that a trooper was working a crash when she was hit by a drunk driver on I-465 southbound on the city's northwest side Sunday morning. (WISH Photo/Harold Barrera).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirm that a trooper was working a crash when she was hit by a drunk driver on I-465 southbound on the city’s northwest side Sunday morning.

The trooper is OK, police confirmed with News 8.

Lanes are expected to be blocked for hours near 46th Street.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

As of 9:15 a.m. the crash is clearing.