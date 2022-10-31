Local

Two vehicle crash on I-465 takes life of one, causing 3 hour interstate closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two vehicle crash on I-465 just north of I-65 took the life of a man Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At 11:12 a.m., ISP began receiving calls about a serious crash northbound on I-465 near the 20.1 mile marker just north of the I-65 interchange.

Preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was entering I-465 northbound from I-65 northbound driven by a man and person in the passenger’s side of the vehicle, police said.

The man lost control of the vehicle and spun sideways into the path of oncoming traffic causing the vehicle to be hit on the driver’s side door by a vehicle that was northbound on I-465.

The passenger in the vehicle of the man who died was inquired.

The driver of the vehicle that was driving in the path of oncoming traffic was also injured.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, police said.

When first responders arrived to the crash they found the driver who lost control of his vehicle unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene. The two other people were taken by ambulance from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Several lanes of I-465 were closed for nearly three hours while the crash was investigated and the wrecked vehicles were removed.

The man who died is being withheld at this time to allow time for positive identification and notification to family members.