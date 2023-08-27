Two WISH-TV legends to be inducted into Emmys’ Silver Circle

The Emmys’ Silver Circle will welcome two WISH-TV living legends into its ranks on Sunday.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Central Great Lakes Chapter will honor Patty Spitler and Jim Shella at a ceremony at 1 p.m. at 3UP in Carmel.

The Silver Circle honors television professionals who have made an impact in careers spanning 25 years in the industry.

Spitler has a career that spans nearly 50 years and was one of the first female morning disc jockeys in the country. Now she’s the host and executive director of Great Day TV and Pet Pals TV on WISH-TV.

Known for her spirit and professionalism, Spitler is also a selfless, and dedicated volunteer. She is humble about this honor, while recognizing the sacrifices she made to get this far in her career.

“I realize how lucky I am, and I also recognize how hard I worked. I mean I was working five days a week then on the weekend traveling to LA or New York, running in heels through the airport, which I can’t do anymore anyway. Doing interviews and then be back on the air at 10 a.m. Monday to do newsbreaks and then anchor the news,” Spitler told News 8’s Cody Adams on All Indiana.

Jim Shella covered Indiana politics longer than any other reporter in the state. His career at WISH-TV spanned 6 governors, 14 national conventions, and hundreds of interviews with political leaders.

He has been honored twice with a “Sagamore of the Wabash Award” by two different Indiana governors. The Sagamore Award is considered the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow.

Shella retired from WISH-TV in 2016, and is greatly missed by viewers.

The Academy of will induct a total of 7 people into the Silver Circle on Sunday. The 2023 chapter also includes Dr. Phil Hoffman, Tim Pollard, Kevin Rader, Mark Rosenberger, and Jamie Suiter.