US 231 down to one lane for bridge replacement starting in May

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Travel restrictions on US 231 will begin starting on or after May 1 for a bridge replacement project, Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday.

INDOT says one lane will be closed on US 231, starting about a third of a mile north of State Road 42, over Doe Creek, 40 minutes southwest of Indianapolis in Cloverdale.

The construction is expected to last until November.