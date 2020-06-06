Local

City leaders honor life of Robert F. Kennedy on anniversary of his assassination

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative hosted a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

The event was held at the Landmark for Peace Memorial in Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Park in Indianapolis. That’s located at 1702 Broadway Avenue.

Participants laid wreaths and placed single white roses at the Landmark for Peace Memorial. A moment of silence was also observed to honor the life and legacy of Kennedy.

You can watch the entire ceremony online.

City leaders are remembering the life of Robert F. Kennedy at the Landmark for Peace Memorial on the anniversary of his assassination.

