Weather blog: Flooding ahead for central, southern Indiana

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorms have arrived in central Indiana.

3:08 p.m.

Storm Track 8 tweeted that a flood watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday-8 a.m. Saturday.

Round 1 of heavier rain will be Thursday night through Friday monring.

Round 2 of heavier rain will be Friday night.

Rain will become more scattered Friday afternoon in between the two main waves.

By Saturday morning, a chunk of central and southern Indiana will have received from 2-4 inches of rain, with the highest totals south of Indianapolis.

11:08 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

10:36 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for central Morgan County and southeastern Putnam County until 11 a.m. Thursday.

At 1031 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Greencastle, or 26 miles northwest of Bloomington, moving east at 55 mph.

Threats include quarter size hail. Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations in the path of this thunderstorm include Monrovia, Brooklyn, Bethany, Centerton, Mooresville, Lake Hart, and Waverly. This includes I-70 between mile markers 43 and 52.

