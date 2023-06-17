Woman in critical condition after house fire on south side

Crews were called to a fire in a 2-1/2-story home at 8:55 p.m. June 16, 2023, in the 900 block of East Tabor Street in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire Friday night on the city’s south side, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Crews were called to the fire in the 2-1/2-story home at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Tabor Street. That’s in a residential area between Garfield Park and the I-65 interchange for Raymond Street.

Fire crews who found the woman gave her CPR before she was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

A 68-year-old man evacuated from the home on his own. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital.

Crews put out the fire within 15 minutes of receiving the call.

The cause of the fire was not yet known Friday night.