Work starts on 146th, Allisonville overpass, roundabout

An image shows the plans for an overpass and roundabout at 146th Street and Allisonville Road on the border of Fishers and Noblesville, Indiana. (Image from Video Provided/Hamilton County Highway Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A massive road construction project is about to get underway on the border of Fishers and Noblesville in Hamilton County.

An image of what will be built at 146th Street and Allisonville Road shows that 146th will eventually go over Allisonville, the Allisonville intersection will become a roundabout with ramps to 146th.

Total cost for the project is $44 million.

Construction could start as early as Tuesday and will not be finished until summer 2025. Until then, expect lane closures and traffic delays.