2 conditions could reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The response to the coronavirus vaccine may not be as strong for people suffering from anxiety and depression, according to new research from The Ohio State University.

Both conditions have a significant impact on the brain and body. The brain increases production of stress chemicals that then circulate in the body. The increased production of these chemicals may be responsible for the dampened response.

“People with anxiety and depression can have neuroendocrine immune changes that can facilitate a poorer antibody and T-cell response,” study author Annelise Madison told News 8. “These are the two prongs of the adaptive immune system and levels of stress hormones play a role here with these changes that we see with people who are depressed and anxious.”

Madison also says immunity may take longer to kick in in this group leaving them vulnerable to infection after being vaccinated.

Anxiety and depression diagnoses have soared as the pandemic rages on, she adds. But if there is any other time to put mental health first, that time is now.

Trending Headlines

“I think the one hopeful message here is that even though there are a lot of things out of our control right now…it’s helpful to know there are some things we can do that are within our control like prioritizing our mental health and our physical health in order to have the best possible response to this vaccine.”

Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 8,966. A total of 592,709 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over five years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 14, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.