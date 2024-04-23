Megawhat? Megadeth! ‘Destroy All Enemies’ Tour coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy Award winning thrash metal icons, Megadeth are embarking on a 33-city nationwide tour, including a stop in Indiana.

Friday, September 20th is the date to save as Mudvayne joins Megadeth on stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Megadeth will perform classics from Rust in Peace, Countdown to Extinction and more, according to a press release.

Frontman Dave Mustaine will also perform their latest sudio album The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!

Mustaine says in the press release, “Our ‘Crush The World’ tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” shared Dave Mustaine. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

According to the press release, ‘with a musical legacy spanning four decades, Megadeth has sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide earning numerous accolades including 1 Grammy award with 13 nominations and five consecutive platinum albums. Megadeth’s debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! was named by VH1 as the “Greatest Thrash Metal Debut Album of All Time.” The band’s latest album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! was released in September 2022 via Tradecraft/UMG. It debuted at No. 1 across Billboard’s Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts, and No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and the lead single “We’ll Be Back” was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Metal Performance.’

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10AM on Friday, April 26 at LiveNation.com. Exclusive presale for the Cyber Army/Megadeth Digital begins Tuesday, April 23 at 12pm at Megadeth.com.