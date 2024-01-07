More waves of snow in the near future

TONIGHT

A second, and weaker, system will begin to show its presence late Saturday night with some rain showers. Expect the majority of the snow to fall in the northern half of the state and prepare for a trace to a half inch in locations where you do receive snow. Some rain will be mixed in with the snow too.

TOMORROW

Some rain will be around going into Sunday with snow potentially mixing in at times for mostly the northern half of Indiana. This snow chance will be mainly confined to Sunday morning. We look to dry out by Sunday night.

This second system will not produce much snow accumulation for mainly the northern half of the state.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Be prepared for a break from the nasty weather. No longer any rain or snow incoming so enjoy a quiet night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s under a southeastern breeze. We will be mostly cloudy still but we are at least precipitation free.

MONDAY

Monday will also be pretty good all things considered. This will be the last day of our break from more impactful winter weather so enjoy it. Temperatures reach 40 degrees at the afternoon high and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Monday evening is when we are expected to see the wind pick up and likely a wet system comes our way by Tuesday morning.

8-Day Forecast

We’ll enter the new workweek with a stronger system roll in with Tuesday being the main day of emphasis for precipitation. Right now, the track is still unclear, but a rain/snow mix remains in play with possible accumulation. What is known though is that it will turn windy Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts over 30 MPH at times. Colder air settles in after this system as well.