Multicultural Spotlight: Latin dance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, making it a good time to embark on a new hobby, perhaps Latin dance.

Latin dance has positively affected cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and mental health.

Don’t let the fancy footwork scare you off.

So, how can you find that Latin rhythm here in Indiana?

WISH-TV multicultural contributor Gloria Jimenez says Latin dance is a great way to get exercise, but it’s also a great way to learn about the culture.

There are numerous types of Latin dance, from salsa to merengue, there is something for everyone.

There are also chances for people in the area to get formal lessons. The Jazz Kitchen at 5377 N College Ave, offers free Latin dance lessons every Thursday.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and you can dance until 2 a.m. Lessons begin at 8:30 p.m.

Since 1994, The Jazz Kitchen has been an iconic Indianapolis institution, known nationally for its unique and exciting atmosphere, world-class music, and cuisine.